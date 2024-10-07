Global Rivers Run Dry: A Crisis of Water and Climate

A recent report from the UN weather agency reveals a decline in global river flows, reaching all-time lows last year due to unprecedented heat, threatening water supplies as demand grows. This alarming trend poses a severe risk in an era marked by increased water consumption for agriculture and industry.

The report identifies prolonged droughts as a significant factor impacting major river basins across the Americas, including the Mississippi and Amazon. Such conditions have led to severe water shortages, putting 50% of global catchment areas in deficit, thus reducing water availability crucial for agricultural and industrial activities.

In Geneva discussions, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo emphasized that the fluctuating water cycles are critical indicators of climate distress. The agency calls for enhanced hydrological monitoring to better manage these changes, while experts foresee increased water scarcity due to ongoing heat records.

(With inputs from agencies.)