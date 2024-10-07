Left Menu

Global Rivers Run Dry: A Crisis of Water and Climate

A UN report highlights the decline of river flows worldwide due to record heat and droughts, with significant impacts on water availability. Reporting losses in major river basins and glaciers, the report stresses the need for urgent hydrological monitoring amid climate change's erratic water cycles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:51 IST
Global Rivers Run Dry: A Crisis of Water and Climate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent report from the UN weather agency reveals a decline in global river flows, reaching all-time lows last year due to unprecedented heat, threatening water supplies as demand grows. This alarming trend poses a severe risk in an era marked by increased water consumption for agriculture and industry.

The report identifies prolonged droughts as a significant factor impacting major river basins across the Americas, including the Mississippi and Amazon. Such conditions have led to severe water shortages, putting 50% of global catchment areas in deficit, thus reducing water availability crucial for agricultural and industrial activities.

In Geneva discussions, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo emphasized that the fluctuating water cycles are critical indicators of climate distress. The agency calls for enhanced hydrological monitoring to better manage these changes, while experts foresee increased water scarcity due to ongoing heat records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024