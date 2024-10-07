Mumbai's Underground Metro Revolutionizes Commute Experience

Mumbai's first underground metro corridor connecting the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex to Aarey became operational on Monday, drawing numerous commuters eager to experience the new transit option on its debut.

Sai Kumar, a commuter, hailed the metro as both time-efficient and economical compared to alternative travel costs, noting his journey time reduced from an hour to 20 minutes, slashing transit expenses significantly.

Similarly, Gulnaaz Sheikh, another user, praised the new service for its convenience and comfort, emphasizing the relief of the air-conditioned underground space against the outdoor heat, with her travel time cut from 45 minutes to just 15 minutes.

The ceremonial expedition was flagged off on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also took a ride, mingling with travelers including school children and women. The project, valued at Rs 14,120 crore, was showcased in a social media clip illustrating his journey highlights.

During his trip between BKC and Santacruz station, Modi engaged with the metro passengers, including young students and beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme, while enjoying impromptu musical performances onboard.

Celebrating the milestone, PM Modi lauded the metro network's expansion, a significant contributor to improving urban living. He congratulated Mumbai's citizens on X, recognizing the project's Phase 1 completion from Aarey JVLR to BKC.

(With inputs from agencies.)