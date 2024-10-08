China Implements Temporary Tariffs on EU Brandy
China has announced provisional anti-dumping measures on brandy imports from the European Union. This strategic move by the Chinese commerce ministry aims to protect local industries from European competition that they believe is selling brandy at unfairly low prices.
In a strategic move to safeguard domestic industries, China declared provisional anti-dumping measures on brandy imports originating from the European Union. The Chinese commerce ministry made the announcement on Tuesday, citing concerns over unfairly low prices.
The measures come in response to allegations that European producers have been exporting brandy to China at prices that undermine local businesses. This is seen as an effort by the Chinese government to curtail market disruption and maintain fair competition within its borders.
The decision highlights ongoing trade tensions between China and the European Union, with the potential to impact the global spirits market significantly. Stakeholders in both regions will be closely watching the developments arising from these measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
