Tragic Loss: Saree Dispute Leads to Suicide
A 26-year-old woman, Sendo Devi from Bagjhopa village, committed suicide allegedly over a saree dispute. Her husband, a tractor driver, could not gift her a saree for Dussehra due to financial constraints. This tragic incident is under police investigation, following the deceased leaving behind two minor children.
A tragic incident unfolded in Bagjhopa village, Dumka district, where a 26-year-old woman named Sendo Devi allegedly took her own life by jumping in front of a train, according to police reports.
The unfortunate event was reportedly sparked by a family dispute over a Dussehra gift. Sendo Devi had requested a new saree for the festive occasion. Her husband, who works as a tractor driver, was unable to fulfill this request due to financial hardships.
The police have launched an investigation into the case as the deceased leaves behind two young children. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination as authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding this heart-rending episode.
