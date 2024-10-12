Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Saree Dispute Leads to Suicide

A 26-year-old woman, Sendo Devi from Bagjhopa village, committed suicide allegedly over a saree dispute. Her husband, a tractor driver, could not gift her a saree for Dussehra due to financial constraints. This tragic incident is under police investigation, following the deceased leaving behind two minor children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dumka | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:18 IST
Tragic Loss: Saree Dispute Leads to Suicide
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Bagjhopa village, Dumka district, where a 26-year-old woman named Sendo Devi allegedly took her own life by jumping in front of a train, according to police reports.

The unfortunate event was reportedly sparked by a family dispute over a Dussehra gift. Sendo Devi had requested a new saree for the festive occasion. Her husband, who works as a tractor driver, was unable to fulfill this request due to financial hardships.

The police have launched an investigation into the case as the deceased leaves behind two young children. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination as authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding this heart-rending episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024