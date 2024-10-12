Tragic Loss: Saree Dispute Leads to Suicide

A tragic incident unfolded in Bagjhopa village, Dumka district, where a 26-year-old woman named Sendo Devi allegedly took her own life by jumping in front of a train, according to police reports.

The unfortunate event was reportedly sparked by a family dispute over a Dussehra gift. Sendo Devi had requested a new saree for the festive occasion. Her husband, who works as a tractor driver, was unable to fulfill this request due to financial hardships.

The police have launched an investigation into the case as the deceased leaves behind two young children. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination as authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding this heart-rending episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)