Railway Commissioner Inspects Kavaraipettai Derailment Site, Inquiry to Begin Next Week

On a recent Saturday, Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, the Commissioner of Railway Safety for the Southern Circle, arrived in Tamil Nadu's Kavaraipettai to inspect the site of the October 11 train accident. The Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express had derailed after crashing into a stationary goods train, sparking concerns over safety protocols.

In a statement to the press, Chowdhary emphasized the preliminary nature of his visit, indicating that a comprehensive investigation would commence next week after he gathers statements and examines the accident scene. He noted that the inspection would pave the way for a detailed inquiry.

Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh addressed media queries, confirming the absence of casualties in the incident. "A few passengers suffered minor fractures and are undergoing treatment," Singh reported. He assured that the railway service would resume by tonight. Stranded passengers were transported by buses to Ponneri and Chennai Central, where medical checkups were conducted before they boarded a Passenger Special to Darbhanga. A high-level inquiry into the accident has been ordered.

