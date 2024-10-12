Left Menu

Railway Commissioner Inspects Kavaraipettai Derailment Site, Inquiry to Begin Next Week

Railway Safety Commissioner Anant Madhukar Chowdhary inspected the Kavaraipettai accident site where the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express derailed after colliding with a goods train. The restoration is set for completion tonight. No casualties reported, and injured passengers are receiving treatment. An inquiry is scheduled for next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:27 IST
Railway Commissioner Inspects Kavaraipettai Derailment Site, Inquiry to Begin Next Week
Railway Safety Commissioner of Southern Circle, Anant Madhukar Chowdhary (Photo/@GMSRailway). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On a recent Saturday, Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, the Commissioner of Railway Safety for the Southern Circle, arrived in Tamil Nadu's Kavaraipettai to inspect the site of the October 11 train accident. The Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express had derailed after crashing into a stationary goods train, sparking concerns over safety protocols.

In a statement to the press, Chowdhary emphasized the preliminary nature of his visit, indicating that a comprehensive investigation would commence next week after he gathers statements and examines the accident scene. He noted that the inspection would pave the way for a detailed inquiry.

Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh addressed media queries, confirming the absence of casualties in the incident. "A few passengers suffered minor fractures and are undergoing treatment," Singh reported. He assured that the railway service would resume by tonight. Stranded passengers were transported by buses to Ponneri and Chennai Central, where medical checkups were conducted before they boarded a Passenger Special to Darbhanga. A high-level inquiry into the accident has been ordered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024