Southern Railway Clamps Down on Dietary Items Affecting Breathalyser Tests

The Southern Railway's Thiruvananthapuram division has issued an extraordinary circular banning the consumption of certain dietary items known to affect breathalyser test results. Subsequently, this has impacted crew deployment and smooth train operations, necessitating a crackdown.

The circular, dated February 18, highlighted an alarming rise in alcohol detection during breathalyser tests at crew sign-on and sign-off checkpoints. Items such as homoeo medicines, soft drinks, tender coconut water, specific plantain fruits, and more are reportedly causing false positives, despite blood tests confirming zero alcohol content.

Crew members are now required to notify the crew controller in unavoidable consumption cases, with the CRC forwarding this to higher authorities. Continued consumption of alcohol-containing medicines needs written approval from Railway Medical Officers, and any unjustified alcohol detection will result in disciplinary actions as a deliberate attempt to disrupt train operations.

