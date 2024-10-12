Challenges and Progress: Women in the Indian Judiciary

Justice Hima Kohli, a retired Supreme Court judge, has highlighted ongoing efforts to improve female representation within India's judiciary. She emphasizes that the challenge primarily stems from the smaller pool of women practitioners available for selection in state high courts.

In an interview with ANI, Justice Kohli explained that historical circumstances have contributed to fewer female lawyers advancing in their careers, as many took breaks for family commitments. Today, though more women choose to delay marriage and focus on their careers, challenges persist, including limited facilities for female lawyers in courts.

Justice Kohli also underscored the need for increased judicial resources, stressing the importance of having adequate courtrooms and staff to handle expanding litigation volumes. She cites the need for new legislative considerations to balance workload across the judiciary.

