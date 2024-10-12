Left Menu

Quick Recovery: Investigation Underway After Train Derailment in Tamil Nadu

An investigation team arrived at Kavaraipettai Railway Station in Tamil Nadu following the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailment on October 11. Despite no casualties, a few passengers suffered minor injuries. Restoration efforts are ongoing, and a high-level inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:57 IST
Quick Recovery: Investigation Underway After Train Derailment in Tamil Nadu
Investigation team at Kavaraipettai accident site.. Image Credit: ANI
An investigative team has arrived at Kavaraipettai Railway Station in Tamil Nadu to probe the derailment of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express, which collided with a stationary goods train on October 11. This team conducted a site inspection to evaluate the damage and progress of restoration activities.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, had already visited the accident site. RN Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway, assured the media that restoration efforts are expected to be completed by tonight, highlighting that no casualties occurred in this serious incident.

Southern Railway's Senior Public Relations Officer, D Om Prakash, confirmed that all passengers were safely evacuated. Grievously injured passengers received medical attention at Stanley Medical College Hospital, and minor injuries were treated at Government Hospital in Ponneri. A special train departed from Chennai Central to continue the journey to Darbhanga, ensuring all affected passengers were cared for.

(With inputs from agencies.)

