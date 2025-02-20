Safe Landing: Passenger Safety Ensured Amidst Mid-air Alert

In a swift emergency response, a flight from Biman Bangladesh Airlines safely landed at Nagpur airport after smoke was detected in the aircraft's hold area. The plane was headed to Dubai when the alert was triggered, necessitating an immediate diversion.

Upon safe landing at 10:45 AM on Wednesday, the aircraft was directed to an isolation bay, ensuring the safety of its 396 passengers and 12 crew members. Authorities confirmed there was no fire, following a thorough inspection by fire and maintenance staff.

After facing a 19-hour wait, passengers resumed their journey on a replacement aircraft on Thursday evening at 5:30 PM, receiving care and refreshments during the delay. The incident was attributed to 'technical issues,' though officials did not provide further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)