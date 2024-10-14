Markets in Flux: China's Ambiguous Stimulus Prompts Investor Uncertainty

Asian stocks fluctuated on Monday as investors grappled with China's vague economic stimulus promises made over the weekend. The lack of specifics left the market uncertain about the potential impact on stock longevity.

Minister of Finance Lan Foan pledged to 'significantly increase' debt, a move that divided opinions among investors. This uncertainty was reflected in mixed performances across different markets.

While some property stocks saw gains, the overall market sentiment was subdued, with global economic indicators contributing to investor caution on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)