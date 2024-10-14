Left Menu

Mumbai Toll Relief: Maharashtra CM Announces Light Vehicle Exemption

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has declared that light motor vehicles will be exempt from toll charges at key Mumbai entry points, effective midnight. Additionally, the state's cabinet has approved salary hikes for teachers and proposed naming the Maharashtra Skill Development Corporation after the late industrialist Ratan Tata.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant policy shift, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday declared that light motor vehicles will enjoy full toll exemption at five toll booths entering Mumbai. The Chief Minister's Office confirmed this decision following a cabinet meeting.

Elaborating on the move, Maharashtra Minister Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse revealed that vehicles will be toll-free from midnight, affecting toll stations like Dahisar and Mulund. Previously, charges ranged from Rs. 45 to Rs. 75. This decision, aimed at alleviating long queues, affects approximately 2.80 lakh light vehicles each day.

In other cabinet decisions, notable salary increases for D.Ed. and B.Ed. teachers in Madrasas were approved alongside raising the Maulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation's share capital to Rs 1,000 crores. Furthermore, the Maharashtra Skill Development Corporation is set to be renamed in honor of the late Ratan Tata, who was proposed for the Bharat Ratna posthumously after his recent passing.

