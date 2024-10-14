Tensions Flare in Bahraich: Violent Protests Follow Durga Procession Clash
Violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district during a Durga idol immersion in Mahasi, leading to clashes between two communities. Security forces intervened, detaining 30 individuals, as protests intensified with vandalism and arson. Efforts are underway to apprehend the main accused as authorities strive to restore peace.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, tensions mounted in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh after protests erupted from a violent clash during the Durga idol immersion in the Mahasi area. The incident led to the detention of 30 individuals as authorities searched for the primary suspect.
In response to the unrest, security has been heightened after protesters rampaged through markets, vandalizing and setting ablaze various establishments including hospitals and pharmacies. The violence, which began on Sunday, left one person dead and several injured as two communities clashed during the procession.
Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla highlighted that the tensions began when a procession entered a Muslim area, leading to an argument. Following the clash, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of identifying and taking strict action against those responsible for inciting the violence. The police continue efforts to stabilize the area and ensure safe idol immersions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bahraich
- Uttar Pradesh
- Durga
- immersion
- protest
- violence
- clash
- security
- Yogi Adityanath
- tensions
ALSO READ
Pope Francis' Challenging Belgian Visit: The Clash of Faith and Reform
Clash in Kathua: Security Forces Target Foreign Terrorists
Kumaraswamy and ADGP Sekhar Clash Over Mining Case Allegations
Tragic Violence: Seven Labourers Killed in Balochistan
West Bengal Healthcare Turmoil: Junior Doctors Protest Against Assaults