Tensions Flare in Bahraich: Violent Protests Follow Durga Procession Clash

On Monday, tensions mounted in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh after protests erupted from a violent clash during the Durga idol immersion in the Mahasi area. The incident led to the detention of 30 individuals as authorities searched for the primary suspect.

In response to the unrest, security has been heightened after protesters rampaged through markets, vandalizing and setting ablaze various establishments including hospitals and pharmacies. The violence, which began on Sunday, left one person dead and several injured as two communities clashed during the procession.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla highlighted that the tensions began when a procession entered a Muslim area, leading to an argument. Following the clash, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of identifying and taking strict action against those responsible for inciting the violence. The police continue efforts to stabilize the area and ensure safe idol immersions.

(With inputs from agencies.)