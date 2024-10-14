Controversy Surrounds Punjab Panchayat Elections Amid Fraud Allegations

Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler, the Chief Spokesperson for the Shiromani Akali Dal, has leveled serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party government, accusing it of conducting fraudulent activities during the Punjab panchayat elections. Kler, while addressing reporters, highlighted significant irregularities he claims were apparent in the nomination process.

Kler pointed out that numerous potential candidates faced barriers, with many being unfairly rejected from filing nominations, leading to thousands of petitions being submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He referenced the court's previous remarks criticizing the Punjab government's actions under alleged pressure from AAP, which resulted in 270 panchayats facing election stays.

The High Court has dismissed over a thousand petitions calling for the cancellation of the Punjab elections scheduled for October 15. While the court lifted the ban on 206 panchayats, it has mandated videography of the electoral process. Despite the ruling, Kler confirmed that the SAD plans to challenge this in the Supreme Court, underscoring ongoing legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)