Sebi Greenlights IPOs for Senores Pharmaceuticals and Sagility India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given the green light to Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Sagility India Ltd for their respective Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), marking a new phase for these companies in the healthcare services sector.

In contrast, Sebi has returned the rights issue document of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd, highlighting a setback a year after the proposal was submitted to raise Rs 940 crore via rights issue.

Senores Pharmaceuticals' IPO aims to secure funds for a new manufacturing facility, working capital, and debt payment, while Sagility India's IPO, an Offer for Sale, will redirect the proceeds to its selling shareholders.

