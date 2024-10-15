Left Menu

Sebi Greenlights IPOs for Senores Pharmaceuticals and Sagility India

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Sagility India Ltd have received approval from Sebi to proceed with their IPOs. Meanwhile, The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd has had its rights issue document returned by Sebi. Senores plans to raise funds for expansion, while Sagility's IPO is an Offer for Sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:53 IST
Sebi Greenlights IPOs for Senores Pharmaceuticals and Sagility India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given the green light to Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Sagility India Ltd for their respective Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), marking a new phase for these companies in the healthcare services sector.

In contrast, Sebi has returned the rights issue document of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd, highlighting a setback a year after the proposal was submitted to raise Rs 940 crore via rights issue.

Senores Pharmaceuticals' IPO aims to secure funds for a new manufacturing facility, working capital, and debt payment, while Sagility India's IPO, an Offer for Sale, will redirect the proceeds to its selling shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

