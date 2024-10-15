Saudi Arabia's Role in BRICS: Clarifications and Implications

The Kremlin revised its earlier statements Tuesday, retracting previous descriptions of Saudi Arabia as a BRICS member. The announcement left questions unanswered about the kingdom’s representation at next week’s BRICS summit in Russia.

Despite being invited to join BRICS, Saudi Arabia has not officially accepted membership. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov had mentioned the Saudi foreign minister would participate in the summit in Kazan, Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that more information on Saudi representation would be provided.

High-level participation by Saudi Arabia in the October 22-24 summit would benefit Russia, which recently urged BRICS members to establish new global financial institutions as alternatives to the IMF. The inclusion of more countries, such as Saudi Arabia, highlights Russia's efforts to counter U.S. influence amid Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

