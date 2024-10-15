Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Role in BRICS: Clarifications and Implications

The Kremlin has adjusted its stance on Saudi Arabia's involvement in BRICS, raising questions about its representation at an upcoming summit in Russia. While Saudi Arabia has been invited to join BRICS, it hasn't formally done so. The development is significant for Russia in countering Western influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:55 IST
Saudi Arabia's Role in BRICS: Clarifications and Implications
The Kremlin revised its earlier statements Tuesday, retracting previous descriptions of Saudi Arabia as a BRICS member. The announcement left questions unanswered about the kingdom’s representation at next week’s BRICS summit in Russia.

Despite being invited to join BRICS, Saudi Arabia has not officially accepted membership. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov had mentioned the Saudi foreign minister would participate in the summit in Kazan, Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that more information on Saudi representation would be provided.

High-level participation by Saudi Arabia in the October 22-24 summit would benefit Russia, which recently urged BRICS members to establish new global financial institutions as alternatives to the IMF. The inclusion of more countries, such as Saudi Arabia, highlights Russia's efforts to counter U.S. influence amid Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

