India’s Sports Ministry Unveils New Initiatives for International Relations and Local Manufacturing

The Sports Ministry has mandated all national sports federations to establish a 'Committee on International Relations' to enhance India's engagement with global sports organizations. This move aims to foster collaborative training programs and position India as a prime location for hosting significant sporting events.

Furthermore, federations are urged to form 'Make in India in Sports Committees' to actively collaborate with Indian manufacturers, startups, and research bodies, thereby strengthening the country's sports manufacturing sector. This initiative seeks to integrate Indian products prominently in both domestic and international sports.

In its directive to the National Sports Federations (NSFs), the ministry emphasized the importance of involving senior federation members, former international athletes, and experts in global sports diplomacy. These committees will also aid in forming medium-term international cooperation plans and ensure India's active participation in major sports discussions and bidding processes.

