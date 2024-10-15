Left Menu

Gujarat Police Host Festive Garba Night to Celebrate Navratri with Personnel

The Gujarat police department organized a garba night for officers and their families to celebrate Navratri, allowing personnel a break from their duties. The event was led by Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik and featured vibrant festivities, cultural programs, and performances by singer Aishwarya Majumdar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:04 IST
A visual of the Garba night organized (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to create a memorable Navratri celebration for its personnel, the Gujarat police department hosted a vibrant garba night for officers and their families. The event, held under the leadership of Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik, took place on Monday evening, offering police personnel a chance to unwind amidst their busy schedules.

During the gathering, Deputy Commissioner of Police Malik extended festive greetings, expressing his satisfaction with the increased participation of officers and their families. He noted, "The police are often busy during the Navratri festival, and this event was organized so they could have some fun with their families. It is heartening to see many officers attend with their loved ones."

The garba night saw a significant turnout of police personnel, friends, and family members, all dressed in colorful ethnic attire. Complementing the dance, a music concert and cultural programs were organized, with a special performance by Gujarati singer Aishwarya Majumdar and her team. Officers like Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Safin Hasan and personnel such as Bhakti Gandecha and Roshni Dave expressed their gratitude, highlighting the importance of the event in recognizing the hard work of the police during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

