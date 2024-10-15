Tembo Global Secures 124 MW Solar Project in Maharashtra
Tembo Global Industries has announced its first power purchase agreement with the Maharashtra government to develop a 124 MW solar project, costing Rs 595 crore, over 18 months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Tembo Global Industries announced on Tuesday that it has signed a power purchase agreement with the Maharashtra government for a new 124 MW solar project in the state.
This marks the company's first involvement in a renewable energy initiative, as revealed in an official exchange filing.
The project is expected to incur costs of approximately Rs 595 crore and will be developed over a period of 18 months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement