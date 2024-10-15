Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Arvind Sawant Questions Election Commission's Schedule

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant has raised concerns regarding the Election Commission of India's recently announced polling schedule for Maharashtra. According to the schedule, voters in Maharashtra will cast their ballots in a single phase, while Jharkhand will hold its elections over two phases.

Sawant, in conversation with ANI, questioned the commission's decision. 'The Election Commission has announced election dates but two phases for 81 seats of Jharkhand and one phase for 288 seats of Maharashtra, I don't understand what is the reason behind such an arrangement,' he stated. He further expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the opposition alliance, would emerge victorious with a significant majority.

Sawant emphasized the coalition's strength, stating, 'Maha Vikas Aghadi will fight the election with full strength. People have taught them (BJP) a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections and this time also people are very upset, all their anger will come out in the elections...Maha Vikas Aghadi will win with a huge majority.' In the previous parliamentary elections, the MVA performed well, capturing 30 out of Maharashtra's 48 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)