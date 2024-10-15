Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Arvind Sawant Questions Election Commission's Schedule

Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT) questions the Election Commission's poll schedule, highlighting the disparity in polling phases between Maharashtra and Jharkhand. He expresses confidence in the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, predicting a major victory. Maharashtra votes on November 20 in a single phase; Jharkhand votes in two phases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:42 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Arvind Sawant Questions Election Commission's Schedule
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant has raised concerns regarding the Election Commission of India's recently announced polling schedule for Maharashtra. According to the schedule, voters in Maharashtra will cast their ballots in a single phase, while Jharkhand will hold its elections over two phases.

Sawant, in conversation with ANI, questioned the commission's decision. 'The Election Commission has announced election dates but two phases for 81 seats of Jharkhand and one phase for 288 seats of Maharashtra, I don't understand what is the reason behind such an arrangement,' he stated. He further expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the opposition alliance, would emerge victorious with a significant majority.

Sawant emphasized the coalition's strength, stating, 'Maha Vikas Aghadi will fight the election with full strength. People have taught them (BJP) a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections and this time also people are very upset, all their anger will come out in the elections...Maha Vikas Aghadi will win with a huge majority.' In the previous parliamentary elections, the MVA performed well, capturing 30 out of Maharashtra's 48 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024