Allegations of US Interference in Indian Elections Stir Controversy

In an unexpected turn of events, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar expressed grave concerns over recent allegations made by former US President Donald Trump. Trump's statement implies potential US influence in Indian elections, raising alarms over democratic integrity.

The issue gained further traction when tech magnate Elon Musk criticized electronic voting machines (EVMs) on platform X, citing vulnerabilities. His comments were in response to fraud accusations during Puerto Rico's elections, reigniting debates over EVMs' security and reliability worldwide.

The controversy escalated when Trump's assertion that the Biden administration allocated $21 million to fund voter initiatives in India surfaced. This claim has intensified existing tensions between the ruling BJP and opposition parties, with Congress leading retaliatory actions. As this diplomatic row develops, the demand for transparency and accountability in election processes continues to grow.

