Left Menu

South India Braces for Intense Downpour: Schools Shut Amid Weather Alerts

Parts of South India are preparing for heavy rainfall over the next few days, especially Karnataka, due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. The Bangalore district has announced school closures following warnings from the Meteorological Department. The weather system is expected to intensify and move inland soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:36 IST
South India Braces for Intense Downpour: Schools Shut Amid Weather Alerts
Dr N Puviarasan, Head, Meteorology Department, Karnataka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As torrential rains continue to blanket parts of South India, the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are experiencing the brunt of the downpour. Dr. N Puviarasan, head of the Meteorology Department, predicts that Karnataka will face relentless rain over the next three days due to a well-marked low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, coupled with an upper-level trough extending to the southern coast of the state.

In response to the adverse weather conditions, high alerts have been issued in several regions. The Bengaluru District Collector has declared a holiday for Anganwadi centers, primary, and high schools following the heavy rain warning by the Meteorological Department. The precautionary measure comes as the city braces for the forecasted deluge.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the well-marked low pressure system situated over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is anticipated to progress west-northwest over the next 12 hours, intensifying into a depression. This weather system is likely to approach near the north coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh by early morning on October 17th.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024