South India Braces for Intense Downpour: Schools Shut Amid Weather Alerts

As torrential rains continue to blanket parts of South India, the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are experiencing the brunt of the downpour. Dr. N Puviarasan, head of the Meteorology Department, predicts that Karnataka will face relentless rain over the next three days due to a well-marked low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, coupled with an upper-level trough extending to the southern coast of the state.

In response to the adverse weather conditions, high alerts have been issued in several regions. The Bengaluru District Collector has declared a holiday for Anganwadi centers, primary, and high schools following the heavy rain warning by the Meteorological Department. The precautionary measure comes as the city braces for the forecasted deluge.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the well-marked low pressure system situated over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is anticipated to progress west-northwest over the next 12 hours, intensifying into a depression. This weather system is likely to approach near the north coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh by early morning on October 17th.

(With inputs from agencies.)