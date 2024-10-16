Left Menu

World Bank Expands $30 Billion Lending Boost

The World Bank has revised its lending policies, increasing its capacity by $150 billion over the next decade to assist developing countries. The adjustments involve lowering the equity-to-lending ratio and urging donor countries to increase contributions. Notable efforts include replenishing the International Development Association fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 02:31 IST
World Bank Expands $30 Billion Lending Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Bank announced a significant policy shift on Tuesday, enabling an additional $30 billion in lending capacity. This decision is aimed at aiding developing countries in addressing global challenges like climate change. President Ajay Banga confirmed these developments at the Reuters NEXT event.

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), a branch of the World Bank, is set to reduce its equity-to-lending ratio by 1%, thus increasing the risk profile but expanding its lending capacity. This move, along with pricing policy adjustments, is projected to augment the bank's lending capability by $150 billion within the next decade.

Amidst pressing global issues such as regional conflicts and burgeoning government debts, the World Bank is also striving to boost the International Development Association's fund by over $100 billion. The call for increased contributions comes as both borrowing nations and global economies navigate fiscal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024