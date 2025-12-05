Europe's Strategic Shift: Securing Rare Earths Amidst Global Challenges
Europe is ramping up efforts to establish a robust rare earths sector to reduce dependency on China and address potential dominance by the U.S. This involves an EU action plan, REsourceEU, which includes a significant investment to fast-track projects critical for electric cars, wind turbines, and semiconductors.
Europe is making significant strides in its rare earths sector, aiming to reduce long-standing dependency on China and address emerging challenges from U.S. market dominance. Bernd Schaefer, CEO of EIT RawMaterials, emphasized the critical nature of these changes amid the release of the EU's new action plan targeting crucial raw materials.
The REsourceEU initiative, backed by an investment of 3 billion euros, aims to expedite various projects that are pivotal for technologies such as electric cars, wind turbines, and semiconductors. Schaefer highlighted the importance of advancing negotiations with third countries to secure diversified mineral supplies.
Despite progress, Europe faces risks of losing valuable rare earth assets to the U.S., as highlighted by recent acquisitions like USA Rare Earth's purchase of Less Common Metals, a key player in processing rare earth oxides. Schaefer warns that excessive reliance on the U.S. could mirror past dependencies on China, stressing the urgency for strategic autonomy in this sector.
