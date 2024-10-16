Luxury Brands and Tech Giants Weigh Down European Markets

European markets experienced a slide on Wednesday, with prominent losses in tech and luxury sectors. Analysts attributed this decline to underwhelming results from industry leaders ASML and LVMH, bringing the STOXX 600 index down by 0.3%.

The luxury sector struggled considerably as LVMH reported a drop in third-quarter sales. This impacted France's CAC 40 index, leading to underperformance among major European markets. The tech sector wasn't spared, following a weak forecast from chipmaking giant ASML, which saw its shares plummet.

Despite negative trends, the energy sector emerged as a winner, benefiting from stabilizing oil prices. All eyes are on the European Central Bank's upcoming rate decision, which could swing market fortunes. Meanwhile, Adidas and Stellantis encountered setbacks due to broader economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)