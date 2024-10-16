Luxury Brands and Tech Giants Weigh Down European Markets
European stocks saw a decline, with tech and luxury sectors particularly affected. Results from ASML and LVMH disappointed, influencing broader market trends. While some sectors like energy showed resilience, companies such as Adidas faced downturns amid ongoing global economic concerns.
European markets experienced a slide on Wednesday, with prominent losses in tech and luxury sectors. Analysts attributed this decline to underwhelming results from industry leaders ASML and LVMH, bringing the STOXX 600 index down by 0.3%.
The luxury sector struggled considerably as LVMH reported a drop in third-quarter sales. This impacted France's CAC 40 index, leading to underperformance among major European markets. The tech sector wasn't spared, following a weak forecast from chipmaking giant ASML, which saw its shares plummet.
Despite negative trends, the energy sector emerged as a winner, benefiting from stabilizing oil prices. All eyes are on the European Central Bank's upcoming rate decision, which could swing market fortunes. Meanwhile, Adidas and Stellantis encountered setbacks due to broader economic pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Financial Times Top Stories: Simon Case Steps Down, Anna Anthony New EY Boss, Roche's Drug Launch, LVMH Sells Off-White, and Qatar Airways’ Major Stake Purchase
European Inflation Trends Set to Influence ECB Rate Decisions
LVMH Strikes a Decade-Long Sponsorship Deal with Formula 1
Hedi Slimane Departs from LVMH's Maison Celine: A New Chapter in Fashion
LVMH Secures Decade-long Sponsorship Deal with Formula 1