Intel's Leap with ASML's Cutting-Edge Lithography Machines

Intel has announced the successful production of computing chips using ASML Holding's advanced lithography machines, which are now operational at its factories. The early results show improved reliability over previous models. Intel has produced 30,000 wafers using these high numerical aperture machines, promising more efficient and smaller chips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 03:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Intel has unveiled that it is deploying two of ASML Holding's most advanced lithography machines at its factories, a move anticipated to drive significant improvements in chip manufacturing. The company shared this milestone at a recent conference in San Jose, California.

Steve Carson, a senior engineer at Intel, revealed that the company has already produced 30,000 silicon wafers using these machines. These wafers, which are crucial for the production of computing chips, demonstrate the enhanced capabilities of ASML's high numerical aperture lithography technology compared to its predecessors.

Last year, Intel became the first chipmaker to acquire these groundbreaking machines. They are expected to facilitate the creation of smaller and faster chips, maintaining Intel's edge in the competitive semiconductor industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

