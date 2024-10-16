Left Menu

Darjeeling Embraces Sustainability with First Sewage Treatment Plant

The Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling has launched the region's first sewage treatment plant, Swachhata Se Samriddhi, capable of treating 1,000 litres of wastewater daily. Instituting both innovation and sustainability, they repurpose treated water and recycle mountaineering gear, aligning with India's Swachhata Abhiyan initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant leap towards sustainable development, the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling has unveiled the region's first sewage treatment plant, Swachhata Se Samriddhi. Capable of processing 1,000 litres of wastewater daily, equivalent to 365 kilolitres annually, the plant exemplifies advanced waste management by repurposing treated water for toilet flush systems within the institute, a move that highlights a commitment to environmental stewardship.

This innovative drive is complemented by a newly constructed Rain Water Storage Plant that holds up to 1.8 lakh litres, drastically reducing the need for external water supplies. The Institute also spearheads recycling initiatives, transforming damaged mountaineering gear into decorative items, thereby promoting a culture of sustainability and recycling through creative avenues.

Part of a broader initiative spearheaded by the Department of Defence, the Pan-India Swachhata Abhiyan has marked substantial progress, covering 2,705 of 3,832 targeted sites and positively impacting communities nationwide. Efforts extend across various defense-related sites, including Military Hospitals and the Indian Coast Guard, demonstrating a systemic commitment to waste reduction and resource optimization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

