West Bengal's Green Revolution: The Rise of Plastic Recycling Investments

Significant investments in plastic recycling are expected in West Bengal due to stricter regulations and higher demand for sustainable solutions. The government's extended producer responsibility norms, effective in 2025, are promoting these investments to foster a circular economy. The INDPLAS'25 exhibition highlights the state's commitment to the plastic industry.

Updated: 28-02-2025 22:15 IST
Significant investment opportunities are projected for West Bengal's plastic recycling sector, with stricter regulations and a growing demand for sustainable solutions fueling this development, according to industry experts.

The Indian Plastics Federation notes that the union government's new regulations, requiring at least 25 percent recycled plastic in packaging from 2025, are driving a fresh wave of investments in recycling projects. These efforts align with goals to advance the circular economy and reduce environmental impacts.

West Bengal is preparing for a capital expenditure of Rs 3,000 crore in the coming years, focusing on plastic processing. Noteworthy developments include a substantial Rs 205 crore investment by British International Investment in a Kolkata facility. The ongoing INDPLAS'25 exhibition is set to further enhance business opportunities and innovation in the sector.

