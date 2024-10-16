Supreme Court Petitioned for Haryana Assembly Re-Election Over EVM Concerns

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct fresh elections in 20 assembly constituencies in Haryana. The plea, submitted by Priya Mishra and Vikas Bansal through their advocate Narendra Mishra, raises concerns about the integrity of electronic voting machines (EVMs) used during the elections.

According to the petition, discrepancies were found in the battery capacity of EVMs, with some operating at 99% while others were below 80%. Such variations were noted in machines used at the same polling stations. The Indian National Congress has also complained to the ECI about these irregularities, stating they were met with a lack of response from Returning Officers in most areas.

The plea points out that on October 8, 2024, EVMs functioning with varied battery levels were used. Election turnout data also saw unexpected changes on different dates, heightening concerns of possible electoral malpractice. The petitioners request the Supreme Court to mandate ECI to release all turnout data, secure EVMs, and ensure a re-election to protect democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)