Left Menu

Tech Stock Volatility as Financial Markets Hold Breath for Bank Earnings

U.S. stock index futures remained mostly flat as investors await quarterly bank earnings and economic data. Semiconductor stocks faced declines, while optimism persists around potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Tech stocks showed slight premarket gains, with banks broadly reporting positive results despite some mixed performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:58 IST
Tech Stock Volatility as Financial Markets Hold Breath for Bank Earnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures showed minimal movement as investors cautiously anticipate quarterly results from major banks like Morgan Stanley. The recent tech and oil stock selloff has added tension to the market, while hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts maintain a positive outlook. Chip stock Nvidia saw a slight recovery, despite previous losses due to potential U.S. export restrictions on AI chips.

Semiconductor stocks delivered mixed performances, with ASML Holding cutting its sales forecast, impacting its U.S. listing, while Intel faced challenges after scrutiny from China's cybersecurity body. Meanwhile, significant shifts in major indices were negligible, indicating a market in wait-and-see mode as critical economic data is expected soon.

Amid the stock fluctuations, there's a positive sentiment driven by expectations of continued economic growth and possible interest rate reductions, although notable declines in both semiconductor and oil sectors apply pressure. The upcoming week promises to unfold insights into consumer health through retail data, further shaping market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024