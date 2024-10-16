Govt's 3% DA Hike: A Festive Gift for Employees & Pensioners

The Indian government announced a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for central employees and pensioners, effective from July 2024. This increase, approved by the Union Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aims to offset the rising cost of living for over 49 lakh employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners.

In light of the festive season, Home Minister Amit Shah described the decision as a special 'gift' to government workers. The enhanced DA and DR will compensate for inflation by raising the allowance from the existing rate of 50% of the Basic Pay/Pension. It's a significant move to address the financial burden caused by price hikes, with arrears expected for the months of July, August, and September.

Adding to this announcement, Shah also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for approving the Rs 2642 crore Varanasi-Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Multi-Tracking Project. This infrastructure investment, which includes a road bridge over the Ganga river, will expand the railway network by 30 kilometers, furthering the country's connectivity efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)