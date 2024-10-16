Left Menu

Govt's 3% DA Hike: A Festive Gift for Employees & Pensioners

The Union Cabinet, led by PM Narendra Modi, approved a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for government employees and pensioners, effective from July 2024. This decision, praised by Home Minister Amit Shah, affects over 110 lakh beneficiaries and compensates for inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:57 IST
Govt's 3% DA Hike: A Festive Gift for Employees & Pensioners
Union Home Minister Amit Shah ( photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government announced a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for central employees and pensioners, effective from July 2024. This increase, approved by the Union Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aims to offset the rising cost of living for over 49 lakh employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners.

In light of the festive season, Home Minister Amit Shah described the decision as a special 'gift' to government workers. The enhanced DA and DR will compensate for inflation by raising the allowance from the existing rate of 50% of the Basic Pay/Pension. It's a significant move to address the financial burden caused by price hikes, with arrears expected for the months of July, August, and September.

Adding to this announcement, Shah also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for approving the Rs 2642 crore Varanasi-Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Multi-Tracking Project. This infrastructure investment, which includes a road bridge over the Ganga river, will expand the railway network by 30 kilometers, furthering the country's connectivity efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024