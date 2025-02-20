Congress Targets Modi Government Over China's New Settlements
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government over reports of 90 new Chinese villages near Arunachal Pradesh. Kharge accused the government of risking India's security and focusing on PR rather than national safety. Priyanka Gandhi also condemned alleged compromises in India's security and sovereignty.
- Country:
- India
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government after reports emerged that China is establishing 90 new villages along the border with Arunachal Pradesh. Kharge accused the government of jeopardizing India's national security and prioritizing public relations over genuine safety concerns.
Kharge criticized the Modi administration's emphasis on the 'Vibrant Villages Programme', highlighting that only Rs 509 crore of the allocated Rs 4,800 crore had been spent since its launch in February 2023. This, he stressed, showed a lack of serious commitment to border security.
Joining the chorus, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the Modi government's alleged silence on China's advancements. She accused the PM of compromising India's sovereignty and asked why China continues its incursions with impunity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- China
- Arunachal
- Modi
- Congress
- Kharge
- Priyanka Gandhi
- security
- sovereignty
- settlements
ALSO READ
Congress MP Highlights Diplomatic Concerns Over U.S. Deportations of Indian Nationals
Congress Demands Action on Deportation of Indian Nationals
Congress Demands Urgent Debate on US Deportations of Indian Nationals
Congress MP Condemns 'Inhumane' Deportation of Indians from US
Congress Calls for Consensus on Uniform Civil Code Amidst Controversy