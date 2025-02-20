Left Menu

Congress Targets Modi Government Over China's New Settlements

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government over reports of 90 new Chinese villages near Arunachal Pradesh. Kharge accused the government of risking India's security and focusing on PR rather than national safety. Priyanka Gandhi also condemned alleged compromises in India's security and sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:42 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government after reports emerged that China is establishing 90 new villages along the border with Arunachal Pradesh. Kharge accused the government of jeopardizing India's national security and prioritizing public relations over genuine safety concerns.

Kharge criticized the Modi administration's emphasis on the 'Vibrant Villages Programme', highlighting that only Rs 509 crore of the allocated Rs 4,800 crore had been spent since its launch in February 2023. This, he stressed, showed a lack of serious commitment to border security.

Joining the chorus, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the Modi government's alleged silence on China's advancements. She accused the PM of compromising India's sovereignty and asked why China continues its incursions with impunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

