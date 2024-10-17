Left Menu

Hyundai India IPO: Revving up Indian Stock Market

Hyundai Motor India's $3.3-billion IPO was fully subscribed on its final day, marking its debut as India's largest and the world's second-largest IPO in 2024. Institutional investors led subscriptions, with foreign and domestic players buying 3.13 times the shares reserved for them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:34 IST
Hyundai India IPO: Revving up Indian Stock Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Hyundai Motor India's monumental $3.3-billion initial public offering (IPO) marked a significant milestone with full subscription as domestic banks and mutual funds rallied. This event underscores a rejuvenation in the Indian equities market, as Hyundai becomes the first automaker to list in two decades.

Despite a temporary slack from retail investors, who filled only 44% of their allocated shares, qualified institutional buyers, including foreign investors, infused momentum with bids amounting to 3.13 times their reserved 28.3 million shares. This significant participation has positioned it as India's largest IPO and the year's second-largest globally.

Hyundai India aims for a $19-billion valuation, tying up closely with its IPO price band. The company's shares are scheduled to debut on the market on October 22, ready to steer the course for future public listings in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024