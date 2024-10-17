Left Menu

Indian Railways Shortens Advance Booking Period to 60 Days

Effective November 1, 2024, Indian Railways will shorten its Advance Reservation Period from 120 to 60 days. The change aims to reduce cancellations, no-show incidents, and ticket hoarding. This policy update seeks to enhance genuine passenger access and improve travel planning efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:57 IST
Indian Railways Shortens Advance Booking Period to 60 Days
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Indian Railways announced that it will shorten the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) from 120 days to 60 days, beginning November 1, 2024. The Ministry of Railways clarified that this adjustment is designed to better meet actual travel demand and reduce reservation cancellations.

This policy change is targeted at improving ticket availability for genuine passengers and minimizing the cancellations and 'no-shows' that waste reserved berths. The Ministry emphasized its ongoing commitment to adjusting policies in response to passenger patterns and reservation trends.

Exceptions to the new ARP include certain daytime express trains, which will maintain shorter reservation periods, and the 365-day ARP limit for foreign tourists will remain unaffected. All bookings made under the previous 120-day ARP will remain valid until October 31, 2024.

Officials expect this change to lower the 21% cancellation rate significantly, providing passengers with clearer travel planning. The ARP was last increased to 120 days on January 1, 2015, to address different logistical needs at the time.

Historically, the ARP has fluctuated, once being as short as 30 days between 1995 and 1998. Indian Railways aims to combat issues such as non-cancelled no-shows, which can lead to ticket fraud.

Railway authorities urge all passengers to adhere to the new guidelines, encouraging early bookings within the revised ARP framework to ensure seamless travel arrangements, effectively reducing ticket hoarding and making travel smoother for genuine passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024