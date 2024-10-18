Bullish Markets Rally as Gold Hits Record High Amid Economic Jitters

U.S. stocks saw gains, tracking Europe's upward trajectory. Gold reached a record high as investors braced for upcoming election uncertainties while parsing a mix of quarterly earnings results and strong economic indicators.

Technology shares bolstered the market, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, which surpassed earnings forecasts and predicted increased fourth-quarter revenues, assuaging fears of weakening demand in the sector. This performance, reflected in the semiconductor space, uplifted major indices.

All major U.S. stock indexes advanced, driven by strong retail sales data and unemployment figures that fell short of expectations. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq each rose, as did the U.S. dollar, buoyed by optimistic retail figures and economic strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)