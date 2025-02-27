Euro Zone Bonds Experience Turbulence Amid Economic Data Fluctuations
Euro zone bond yields hit low levels before slightly rising due to stronger economic data. Germany's yield fell, influenced by low U.S. Treasury yields. Economic and inflation data across Europe contributed to the rise. Market expectations for ECB rate cuts continue amid economic divergence with the U.S.
Euro zone bond yields sank to a two-week low on Thursday, influenced by falling U.S. Treasury yields, before experiencing a modest increase due to stronger economic data.
Germany's key 10-year bond yield, the euro zone benchmark, dropped to 2.412% - the lowest since February 11 - initially, but settled at 2.451% later. Euro zone yields climbed in mid-February, anticipating increased defense spending linked to U.S.-Russia negotiations over the conflict in Ukraine.
The decline was partially driven by weaker U.S. economic indicators and comments from Germany's incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz casting doubt on significant military expenditure. Italian yields rose, while German-Italian yield gaps widened. Investors anticipate further ECB rate cuts amidst mixed economic signals from both sides of the Atlantic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
