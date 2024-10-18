Tripura CM Joins Forces at Haryana Swearing-In and NDA Conclave
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and attended the NDA Chief Ministers' conclave in Chandigarh. In the presence of Prime Minister Modi and other high-ranking officials, Saha discussed the vision for a TB-free India.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha was in attendance for the swearing-in of Haryana's new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, held in Chandigarh. This event saw the participation of prominent figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which highlighted the significance and future prospects of Haryana under its new leadership.
Saha took to social media to express his honor at attending the ceremony alongside key political figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. He extended his congratulations to Saini, expressing confidence in his leadership and the future growth and prosperity of Haryana.
Post-ceremony, Dr. Saha joined other Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers at the state-level NDA Conclave. During this assembly, attended by several state leaders, Dr. Saha shed light on the national commitment towards eradicating tuberculosis, emphasizing the shared goal of a TB Mukt Bharat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
