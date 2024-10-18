United Heat Transfer Limited Announces IPO to Elevate Sustainability Initiatives

United Heat Transfer Limited, based in Mumbai, is poised to enter the public market with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) scheduled for October 22, 2024. The company is aiming to raise about 2999.56 Lakhs, with shares being listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The IPO will see the issuance of 50,84,000 equity shares, with allocations for Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, Retail Individuals, and Market Makers. Proceeds will be channelled into working capital, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.

Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Yogesh Patil, emphasized the strategic importance of the IPO in expanding United Heat Transfer's global reach, particularly into Europe, the USA, and Asia, reinforcing the firm's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)