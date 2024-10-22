Eskom Urges Prepaid Customers to Update Meters by 24 Nov 2024 to Avoid Service Disruptions

Eskom has issued a critical reminder to its prepaid electricity customers to recode their meters before the 24 November 2024 deadline set by the Standard Transfer Specification Association (STSA). Meters must be updated to Key Revision Number (KRN) 2 to continue accepting electricity tokens.

With approximately 6.9 million prepaid meters affected in Eskom-supplied areas, failure to recode in time will render these meters unable to process electricity tokens, leaving customers without power. The power utility has made it clear that there will be no extension to the deadline, confirming recent reports from entities like City Power.

Eskom’s update campaign is already well underway, with 97% of the meters prepared for the simple DIY process. Customers need only to purchase credit tokens from authorized vendors, where they will receive two sets of 20-digit codes. Entering these codes into the meter will complete the necessary update.

Eskom has intensified its awareness efforts, urging customers who have not yet updated their meters to do so immediately. The company is utilizing its website, social media channels, radio broadcasts, and local engagement sessions to spread the word and ensure all users are informed about the update process.

While expressing gratitude to those who have already updated their meters, Eskom also reassured its customer base that support teams are ready to assist anyone facing difficulties with the process. Customers needing help are encouraged to call Eskom’s support line at 0860 037 566 for assistance.

This update is crucial to ensure Eskom’s prepaid system remains operational beyond the deadline, and the utility remains committed to a smooth transition to KRN2 without disrupting service for its customers.

For further information and guidance, customers are encouraged to visit Eskom’s official website or follow updates through their social media platforms.