Wrestling Stars Join Ajit Pawar's NCP Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Prominent wrestler Dinanath Singh, along with several other noted wrestlers, joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Mumbai, strengthening its lineup ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. The polls, in collaboration with the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, are set for November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:07 IST
Maharashtra, Hind Kesri wrestler Dinanath Singh and others join Ajit Pawar led-NCP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Maharashtra Kesri and Hind Kesri wrestling champion Dinanath Singh joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) during an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. The high-profile addition occurred in the presence of NCP chief and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar.

Joining Singh were several noteworthy wrestlers, including Amol Barate, Akshay Hirgude, and Akshay Garud, further bolstering the party's sporting influence. Ajit Pawar shared on social media, 'We warmly welcome everyone and wish them all the best,' highlighting the lineup of new members from the wrestling community who have aligned with the NCP.

The NCP heads into the November 20 elections in collaboration with the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, with vote counting for all 288 assembly constituencies slated for November 23. The 2019 elections saw the BJP securing 105 seats while Shiv Sena won 56, marking a notable competition landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

