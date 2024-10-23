BHP Faces Mammoth Lawsuit Over Mariana Dam Collapse

On Wednesday, BHP dismissed allegations that its profit pursuits overrode safety concerns leading to Brazil's worst environmental disaster as 'far-fetched and unjustified.' The mining giant laid out its defense against a substantial lawsuit at London's High Court.

The 2015 collapse of the Mariana dam, jointly operated by BHP and Vale's Samarco, prompted legal actions from over 600,000 Brazilians, numerous local governments, and approximately 2,000 businesses. The disaster, which released toxic sludge damaging vast stretches of the Doce River, caused 19 fatalities and displaced thousands.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs argue BHP irresponsibly enabled the dam's expansion despite known risks, amid a £36 billion lawsuit, one of England's largest. BHP contests this, arguing that the legal proceedings overlap with Brazilian efforts and that it had no operational knowledge of any potential dam failure. The ongoing 12-week trial coincides with Brazilian authorities' ongoing negotiations with BHP about a $30 billion compensation deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)