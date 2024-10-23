Left Menu

Bajaj Finserv Sees Steady Growth with 8% Profit Rise in Q2

Bajaj Finserv reported an 8% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,087 crore for the second quarter ending September 30. The company's consolidated income rose to Rs 33,704 crore, while total expenditure increased to Rs 27,741 crore. Subsidiaries Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance showed varied profit results.

Bajaj Finserv announced on Wednesday an 8% rise in consolidated net profit, totalling Rs 2,087 crore for the quarter ending September 30.

The company's consolidated income surged to Rs 33,704 crore, marking a substantial increase compared to last year's Rs 26,023 crore during the same period.

However, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance faced a dip in shareholder profits, attributed to new business strain and changes in product mix, highlighting varying subsidiary performances.

