Bajaj Finserv Sees Steady Growth with 8% Profit Rise in Q2

Bajaj Finserv announced on Wednesday an 8% rise in consolidated net profit, totalling Rs 2,087 crore for the quarter ending September 30.

The company's consolidated income surged to Rs 33,704 crore, marking a substantial increase compared to last year's Rs 26,023 crore during the same period.

However, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance faced a dip in shareholder profits, attributed to new business strain and changes in product mix, highlighting varying subsidiary performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)