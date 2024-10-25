Left Menu

Thungela's Coal Strategy Amid Greener Energy Push

Thungela Resources, a coal mining company, sees potential benefits from limited global coal investments as Asia's demand for coal keeps prices buoyant. CEO July Ndlovu highlights challenges like logistical issues and climate-related pressures, while emphasizing the company's strong positioning in the market despite decarbonization trends.

Global coal investments may be dwindling as the focus shifts towards sustainable energy, but for Thungela Resources, this presents an opportunity. CEO July Ndlovu expressed optimism that Asia's continued demand could keep coal prices stable.

Since its separation from Anglo American in 2021, Thungela Resources has maintained a coal-centric approach, despite a global push for decarbonization. Ndlovu noted that the lack of new coal mines, due to financial or regulatory hurdles, could enhance the value of existing assets.

However, challenges such as logistical issues with South Africa's ports have impacted coal producers' earnings. Ndlovu remains skeptical about a coal-free future, stating that Thungela will remain a key player, delivering coal until the very end.

