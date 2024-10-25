Milind Deora vs. Aaditya Thackeray: A Political Showdown in Worli
Milind Deora will contest the Maharashtra Assembly elections from Worli against Aaditya Thackeray. The ruling Mahayuti and opposition MVA alliances intensify preparations for November 20 elections. Deora’s entry escalates a fierce battle in the constituency, where MNS candidate Sandeep Deshpande also competes.
In a significant political development, Milind Deora of the Shiv Sena, backed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, announced his candidacy for the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Worli constituency. This move pits him directly against Aaditya Thackeray of the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) faction.
The decision comes shortly after Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination for the same seat, marking a high-stakes contest in a key Mumbai constituency. Deora, who serves as a Rajya Sabha member and has represented South Mumbai as an MP thrice, has already started campaigning, emphasizing overdue justice for Worli.
Meanwhile, the political climate is heating up as the Mahayuti alliance, including the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and the opposing Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, intensify their election strategies. With other candidates like MNS's Sandeep Deshpande in the fray, Worli is poised to be a battleground in the upcoming elections scheduled for November 20.
