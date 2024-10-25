Online Harassment Leads to Tragic Suicide Attempt

In a distressing turn of events in Mangaluru, a woman's attempt to take her own life has shone a spotlight on the grave issues surrounding online harassment. The incident unfolded within the Urathkal police limits, where authorities have apprehended a man named Sharique in connection with the case.

Sources from the hospital revealed that the woman ingested an overdose of paracetamol tablets, allegedly to escape the tormenting online abuse. Disturbing details emerged from the woman's family, who reported that she had been receiving explicit and threatening messages via social media from Sharique.

Prompt action by the police, following the family's complaint, led to the arrest of Sharique. This tragic case underscores the critical need to address the growing perils of cyber harassment and its devastating impact on victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)