Left Menu

Online Harassment Leads to Tragic Suicide Attempt

A woman from Mangaluru attempted suicide by overdosing on paracetamol, allegedly driven by online harassment from a man named Sharique. The police have arrested Sharique after the woman's family reported the threatening messages she received. This incident highlights the severe impact of online abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:46 IST
Online Harassment Leads to Tragic Suicide Attempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing turn of events in Mangaluru, a woman's attempt to take her own life has shone a spotlight on the grave issues surrounding online harassment. The incident unfolded within the Urathkal police limits, where authorities have apprehended a man named Sharique in connection with the case.

Sources from the hospital revealed that the woman ingested an overdose of paracetamol tablets, allegedly to escape the tormenting online abuse. Disturbing details emerged from the woman's family, who reported that she had been receiving explicit and threatening messages via social media from Sharique.

Prompt action by the police, following the family's complaint, led to the arrest of Sharique. This tragic case underscores the critical need to address the growing perils of cyber harassment and its devastating impact on victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024