Tragic Fire Claims Four Lives in Gurugram

A devastating fire in Saraswati Enclave, Gurugram, claimed the lives of four people, all hailing from Bihar, as confirmed by the local police. The fire broke out around 12:15 am on Saturday, prompting immediate response from law enforcement and emergency services.

Upon reaching the scene, the fire brigade and ambulance found all individuals within the residence had already perished. The police attributed the likely cause of the blaze to a short circuit. One of the victim's fathers, in mourning, recounted the harrowing moments of discovery and expressed disbelief over not being able to save anyone, including his 17-year-old son.

Family member Muhammad Shafiq, who lost three nephews in the inferno, described the tragic incident and the prolonged wait for emergency responders. Local Councillor Brahma Yadav promised comprehensive assistance to the affected family and voiced strong community support, condemning the incident as a horror unimaginable and pledging efforts for economic and emotional aid.

