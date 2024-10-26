Court Extends Custody for Accused in Baba Siddique's Murder Case

Nine individuals charged in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique were arraigned at Mumbai's Esplanade Court following the conclusion of their police custody period.

The court extended the custody of five suspects—Nitin Sapre, Ram Kanojiya, Sambhaji Pardhi, Chetan Pardhi, and Pradeep Thombre—until November 4. Meanwhile, Harish Nishad was remanded to the Mumbai Crime Branch until October 28, and accused shooters Gurmail Singh, Dharmaraj Kashyap, and Pravin Lonkar were transferred to judicial custody. Sujit Singh, newly arrested, was taken under the Crime Branch's custody.

Following a tip-off, Sujit was detained by Mumbai Police in Ludhiana, Punjab, and transported back to Mumbai. Sujit, a local, had been visiting relatives in Ludhiana. According to DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav, Sujit was complicit in the murder conspiracy, receiving information about the assassination plot led by Nitin Gautan Sapre three days prior to the crime.

The assassination occurred on October 12, when Baba Siddique was gunned down near his son's office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai. The gang overseen by incarcerated crime boss Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted responsibility. Fifteen arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

