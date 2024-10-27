Left Menu

PM Modi Promotes 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and Innovative Telescope in Ladakh's Hanle

In his Mann ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages self-reliance, highlights India's technological strides with the new MACE Observatory in Ladakh, and underscores the importance of local shopping this Diwali. Potters in Jammu and Kashmir craft eco-friendly diyas, exemplifying traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 12:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, called on citizens to bolster the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative during the festive season. He emphasized how self-reliance has transitioned from policy to passion, noting India's advancements in complex technologies, once deemed improbable.

Highlighting India's achievements, Modi spoke about the Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) Observatory inaugurated in Hanle, Ladakh. Touted as Asia's largest imaging telescope, MACE underscores India's scientific prowess, standing at 4300 meters with indigenously built technology.

In preparation for Diwali, Modi encouraged local shopping, aligning with the 'Vocal for Local' idea. Potters in Jammu and Kashmir have embraced this, mass-producing eco-friendly earthen diyas. Traditional crafts like pottery remain central to the festive spirit, symbolizing cultural heritage and economic opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

