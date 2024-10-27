PM Modi Promotes 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and Innovative Telescope in Ladakh's Hanle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, called on citizens to bolster the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative during the festive season. He emphasized how self-reliance has transitioned from policy to passion, noting India's advancements in complex technologies, once deemed improbable.

Highlighting India's achievements, Modi spoke about the Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) Observatory inaugurated in Hanle, Ladakh. Touted as Asia's largest imaging telescope, MACE underscores India's scientific prowess, standing at 4300 meters with indigenously built technology.

In preparation for Diwali, Modi encouraged local shopping, aligning with the 'Vocal for Local' idea. Potters in Jammu and Kashmir have embraced this, mass-producing eco-friendly earthen diyas. Traditional crafts like pottery remain central to the festive spirit, symbolizing cultural heritage and economic opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)