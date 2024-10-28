Prabowo Subianto's Ambitious Vision for Nusantara: A New Era for Indonesia's Capital

Indonesia's newly appointed leader, Prabowo Subianto, has expressed a commitment to accomplishing the construction of key government and parliamentary structures in the country's ambitious $32 billion new capital, Nusantara. The development aims to shift the nation's center of governance far from the overcrowded and sinking Jakarta to a strategically located area in Borneo, according to a cabinet official.

In a social media post, Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni conveyed Prabowo's aspiration to hold the 2029 presidential inauguration in the emerging capital, Nusantara. These statements come amid skepticism over Prabowo's enthusiasm for the project initially championed by his predecessor, Joko Widodo. Concerns about the state budget's capacity to support both this infrastructure endeavor and Prabowo's popular free-meal initiative still linger.

Despite budgetary challenges, Raja Juli assured the public of Prabowo's unwavering dedication to continue Widodo's legacy. Key governmental buildings, including the presidential palace, are nearing completion. The project recently attracted its inaugural foreign investor, a Chinese property company, signaling potential acceleration in development.

