Left Menu

Prabowo Subianto's Ambitious Vision for Nusantara: A New Era for Indonesia's Capital

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia's new leader, aims to complete crucial buildings in the $32 billion new capital, Nusantara, within four years. This ambitious project, initiated by former President Widodo, intends to relocate the capital from Jakarta. Despite budget concerns, the project recently gained its first foreign investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:33 IST
Prabowo Subianto's Ambitious Vision for Nusantara: A New Era for Indonesia's Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's newly appointed leader, Prabowo Subianto, has expressed a commitment to accomplishing the construction of key government and parliamentary structures in the country's ambitious $32 billion new capital, Nusantara. The development aims to shift the nation's center of governance far from the overcrowded and sinking Jakarta to a strategically located area in Borneo, according to a cabinet official.

In a social media post, Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni conveyed Prabowo's aspiration to hold the 2029 presidential inauguration in the emerging capital, Nusantara. These statements come amid skepticism over Prabowo's enthusiasm for the project initially championed by his predecessor, Joko Widodo. Concerns about the state budget's capacity to support both this infrastructure endeavor and Prabowo's popular free-meal initiative still linger.

Despite budgetary challenges, Raja Juli assured the public of Prabowo's unwavering dedication to continue Widodo's legacy. Key governmental buildings, including the presidential palace, are nearing completion. The project recently attracted its inaugural foreign investor, a Chinese property company, signaling potential acceleration in development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024