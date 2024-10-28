Left Menu

Swiss Investments Fuel India's Boom Amid Global Trade Shifts

Swiss companies like ABB and Kuehne+Nagel are increasingly investing in India, spurred by a new trade deal with the European Free Trade Association. This agreement, once ratified, is set to significantly lower tariffs, encouraging further Swiss engagement in India's burgeoning market and diversifying business interests beyond China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 11:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiss investments in India are surging, driven by major players such as ABB and Kuehne+Nagel, amid a shift from reliance on China. A $100 billion trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association is expected to boost this trend by cutting tariffs significantly.

This trade and economic partnership, awaiting ratification, promises to lower export tariffs, benefiting a range of industries from chocolates to machinery. Switzerland is set to invest heavily in India's vast market, while India aims to increase exports of pharmaceuticals and clothing.

The pact aims to be a game changer, providing Swiss businesses an edge over EU and UK companies, which are still negotiating with India. With the Indian economy growing faster than China's, Swiss firms are eager to tap into this potential, analysts say.

(With inputs from agencies.)

