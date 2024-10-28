Left Menu

India-China Troop Disengagement in Eastern Ladakh: A Step Towards Peace

India and China are nearing completion of troop disengagement in the Eastern Ladakh sector, particularly in Depsang plains and Demchok. With both nations working smoothly based on a mutual agreement, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of dialogue in restoring peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control.

A view of the mountains in the eastern part of Leh, 3km from the LAC. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Tensions between India and China appear to be easing as the two nations work towards completing troop disengagement in Eastern Ladakh's Depsang plains and Demchok, according to defense sources. The disengagement process, expected to conclude soon, follows agreements between the two countries on boundary issues.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that frontier troops from both sides are engaged in 'relevant work' as per the bilateral pacts. Chinese spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized that the operations are proceeding 'smoothly', highlighting progress in the ongoing standoff resolution since the political consensus reached earlier in October.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed this consensus while speaking in New Delhi. He underscored the agreement to restore traditional patrolling and grazing rights along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Singh attributed the progress to continuous dialogue, which he believes will eventually lead to amicable solutions for longstanding border issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit catalyzed these developments. The Ministry of External Affairs had previously announced a bilateral agreement addressing patrolling arrangements along the LAC, following months of sustained diplomatic and military negotiations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during a media briefing, asserted that the restoration of peace along the borders will pave the way for normalized bilateral relations. The focus, he noted, will now shift to strategic communications enhancements and strengthening ties using established dialogue mechanisms at various levels, including foreign ministers.

